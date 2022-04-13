Poll: Are you still doing Lent?

Have you given up smoking, drinking, or rollerblading for Lent?

Have you given up smoking, drinking, or rollerblading for Lent?

WE’RE ALMOST AT the end of Lent, with less than four days to go now until Easter Sunday.

During the Christian tradition, people test themselves each year by making a Lenten vow and give something up for the 40 days between Pancake Tuesday and Easter.

Chocolate, drink and cigarettes are common targets for people’s abstinence.

Other people may have taken up a good habit for the same time period – like drinking more water, exercising more or eating fruit or vegetables more regularly.

So we’re wondering: Are you still doing Lent?

