Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Argentinian Ambassador to Ireland to be buried in Mayo

Laura Bernal died suddenly in Dublin last month.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 15 May 2020, 12:59 PM
15 minutes ago 3,517 Views 1 Comment
ARGENTINIAN AMBASSADOR to Ireland Laura Bernal will be buried in Mayo today.

The ambassador died suddenly in Dublin last month. Her funeral is taking place today at St Michael’s Church in Foxford.

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the request of her family, she will then be buried at Craggagh Cemetery.

Bernal had visited Foxford several times and just last year led a delegation from the ARA Libertad navy vessel to the town to celebrate the connection between Mayo and her home country. 

Ireland’s embassy in Argentina said Ambassador Bernal loved Foxford.

“We are honoured that the place chosen for her funeral is the place where Admiral [in the Argentinian navy] Guillermo Brown was born. Again we want to send our condolences both to your family, friends and colleagues at the Embassy in Ireland.”

Michelle Hennessy
