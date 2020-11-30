#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Monday 30 November 2020
Arizona certifies Biden’s election victory over Trump

He is just the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

By Press Association Monday 30 Nov 2020, 9:13 PM
ARIZONA OFFICIALS HAVE certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic secretary of state Katie Hobbs and Republican governor Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were arguing without evidence to nine Republican legislators that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey said: “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes.

He is just the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the US Senate, formalising his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain.

Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

