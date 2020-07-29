This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derailed train causes huge fire and bridge collapse in Arizona

The incident occurred in Phoenix.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,399 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163307
The train is on fire and the bridge has collapsed in Tempe, Arizona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The train is on fire and the bridge has collapsed in Tempe, Arizona.
The train is on fire and the bridge has collapsed in Tempe, Arizona.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A FREIGHT TRAIN has derailed in Phoenix, Arizona, setting a bridge on fire and causing its partial collapse.

Video images showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and train carriages on the ground near a lake.

None of the train’s crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad.

Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6am local time and that about 90 firefighters were at the scene.

train-derailment-arizona A freight train burns on the bridge. Source: Ross D. Franklin

Some of the train’s carriages carried lumber and others were tanker carriages. McMahan said he did not know what was inside the tanker carriages but that there were no reports of any leaks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The 2.5-mile Tempe Town Lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating and close to Arizona State University.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie