This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman (30s) seriously injured in early morning Arklow assault

Gardaí are appealing for any with information to come forward.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 1:19 PM
36 minutes ago 4,994 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4933644
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A WOMAN IN her early 30s has suffered serious injuries in an early morning assault in Co Wicklow. 

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at a residence in Arklow at approximately 4.25am this morning.

The woman received serious injuries and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she remains in a “critical condition”.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information and to any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie