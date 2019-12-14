Woman (30s) seriously injured in early morning Arklow assault

A WOMAN IN her early 30s has suffered serious injuries in an early morning assault in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at a residence in Arklow at approximately 4.25am this morning.

The woman received serious injuries and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she remains in a “critical condition”.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information and to any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.