Public inquiry urged into child-killer’s activities amid ‘state agent’ claims

A PUBLIC INQUIRY has been called for into the activities in Northern Ireland of convicted child killer Robert Howard, after he was found responsible, on the balance of probabilities, for the death of Co Tyrone schoolgirl Arlene Arkinson. The 15-year-old went missing in August 1994 after a night out in Donegal. Howard, originally from Co Laois, was charged with her murder in 2002, but acquitted in 2005. He died in prison custody in England in 2015 while serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 14-year-old Hannah Williams from London. The young girl’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches.

Following a long-running inquest, coroner Brian Sherrard found that she died on the morning of Sunday August 14, 1994 and that Howard was responsible. Reacting to the coroner’s ruling, Arlene Arkinson’s sister Kathleen urged Northern Ireland’s justice minister Naomi Long to establish a public inquiry into Howard’s activities in Northern Ireland. She said she believes Howard was a state agent. “This was a 14-year-old inquest, nearly as long as Arlene’s life,” she said outside Omagh courthouse. “An inquest that Howard and the state never wanted. It was opened in November 2007 and only finishes today. “Twenty-seven years on from Arlene’s murder, I am still searching for her body. What else can I do? What else would anyone expect me to do? Arlene Arkinson Image: PA Images

“Despite what has happened, I have placed my faith in our justice system and went with it. “Therefore I appeal to the Justice Minister (Naomi Long) to examine Arlene’s case carefully. “When she does, she will see that the need for a public inquiry into the activities of Robert Howard in this jurisdiction, and his status as an agent for the RUC, which has led to death and misery for many people, will be unavoidable.

“I guarantee the minister that the more she looks into Arlene’s case, the more outraged and terrified she will be on behalf of the public. “But above all I want a Christian burial for my sister. In seeking the truth, through public inquiry, maybe I will achieve that.” Arkinson family solicitor Des Doherty said he also suspected Howard was a police agent. He questioned the state’s move during the inquest process to exempt some evidence by seeking public interest immunity (PII) certification. “What was all that about, what was going on there, who or what were they protecting?” he said. Asked if he believed Howard was allowed to get away with murder, Doherty said: “Well that’s what the family are saying, and I support the family fully in that view. “What other conclusion can you come to, because he did get away with murder?” He said a public inquiry would be able to compel all the surviving former police officers involved in the case to give evidence about what they knew about Howard. Delivering his findings at Omagh courthouse yesterday, the coroner said: “Robert Howard, a violent sexual offender, and the last person to be seen with Arlene in the early hours of August 14, 1994, was responsible for her death. “The mechanism of death is unknown. “The court is confident of the date of death as Howard began establishing an alibi from the morning of August 14, 1994 at a time when Arlene’s disappearance had not become known.” The coroner also ruled that the death happened in Northern Ireland but the precise location remains unknown.

“However the court is confident that Arlene’s remains were secreted in this jurisdiction,” he said, adding that Howard was familiar with the Castlederg area and the nearby Irish border was then actively patrolled by the security forces. The coroner noted “quasi admissions” by Howard, such as his inquiries to a number of police officers about serving his sentence in Northern Ireland if he admitted to certain things, needing help but being afraid to take the next step, living in fear, crossing the road when he saw a police officer, being haunted and seeing a face in a crowd and being reminded of the girl.