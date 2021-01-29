Arlene Foster: AstraZeneca ‘raised concerns’ over impact of NI Protocol on supply of medicines

STORMONT FIRST MINISTER Arlene Foster has said that AstraZeneca has raised concerns about the potential impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the supply of medicines to the North.

A grace period of a year on checks on medicines moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is currently in place under the post-Brexit arrangements.

Foster said the company raised the matter in a meeting with her earlier today.

The DUP leader called for clarity about the situation before the end of the year “so there is not a cliff edge” in terms of supply of medicines.

“We need to listen very carefully to their concerns about the end of the year and make sure we take those to Michael Gove and others in the UK Government,” she said.

“There is currently a derogation, but Government must be awake to this challenge and explain how they are going to get medicines to Northern Ireland from January 2022.

“I assured AstraZeneca that we were already raising these matters with the Government and I would be meeting Michael Gove in the coming days where we would again be raising this issue as well as others.

“We have agreed to meet again shortly and continue this dialogue.”

Last November, Dr Richard Greville from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that flexibility for 12 months should allow enough time to amend the medicines supply chain.

Foster said she had a “very useful and constructive” remote meeting with AstraZeneca.

“AstraZeneca has committed to provide 100 million doses for the UK, and it is their intention to have 30 million vaccinated by the end of the first quarter,” she said.

“I was encouraged that they have established 20 independent supply chain arms for different parts of the world and believe their UK supply line is extremely robust as it is now extensively an internal UK operation.”

Vaccinations are being rolled out with pensioners over the age of 70 receiving the AstraZeneca jab from their GPs while those over the age of 65 have been invited to book appointments for the Pfizer dose at regional centres.

Concerns have been voiced by some about the twin-track approach, with complaints people in the 65-69-year-old age bracket may receive the vaccination before older pensioners and younger people who are clinically vulnerable.

Further supplies of the AstraZeneca jab are due to arrive in the North this week and next and will go out to GPs.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride was also asked about the vaccinating of the chief executives of the heath trusts in Northern Ireland with frontline staff.

“There is no clear cut definition of front line … there is no neat answer to that,” he said.

The deaths of a further 22 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were announced today, along with another 669 positive cases of the virus.