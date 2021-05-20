Ahead of final meeting with Boris Johnson, Arlene Foster urges him to ‘deal with’ NI Protocol

ARLENE FOSTER HAS said that it “may well be the case” that Article 16 is invoked over the Northern Ireland Protocol ahead of her final meeting with Boris Johnson as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Foster met with the Prime Minister for the last time after announcing her resignation last month.

And she did not back away from suggestions that the clause in the Withdrawal Agreement, which could allow for customs checks at the border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be suspended, could be put into action.

Customs checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have caused problems for businesses on both sides of the border.

And under the agreement with the EU, one side is able to suspend parts of the border arrangements if they are found to cause significant economic, societal or environmental difficulties.

However this is only supposed to be invoked when all other options have been exhausted and is seen as a nuclear option.

Speaking outside Downing Street in London prior to meeting Johnson, Foster said the PM needed to “deal with” the Northern Ireland protocol which she fears will “narrow common ground” if not addressed.