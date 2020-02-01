This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arlene Foster says she 'lost friends' because she went to Martin McGuinness' funeral

There was a negative reaction from the audience when she outlined her opposition to same sex marriage.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 15,830 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988679

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

ARLENE FOSTER HAS said she lost friends over her decision to attend the funeral of Martin McGuinness.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister spoke about the fallout from her attendance at the service for the former IRA commander-turned-Stormont leader as she appeared on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

“I think it was absolutely the right thing to do and there are a lot of innocent victims who felt very strongly about it at the time and I totally understand that as well,” she said.

“I lost friends over going to the funeral but I still believe it was the right thing to do.”

In a wide-ranging interview, the Fermanagh politician told host Ryan Tubridy about her childhood experiences of violence when the IRA attempted to murder her father and then blew up a school bus she was travelling on.

The only time in the 23-minute interview when there was any sign of a negative reaction from the studio audience was when she outlined her opposition to same sex marriage.

She spoke about her relationship with McGuinness, whom she served with at the head of the Stormont Executive before the institutions imploded in January 2017. McGuinness died two months later from a rare heart condition.

She said it was “very difficult” to deal with the fact McGuinness had given an oration at the funeral of IRA member Seamus McElwaine, the man suspected of involvement in the gun attack on her father.

But she insisted it did not colour their relationship.

“I got on quite well with Martin – you may say that is very strange given his background and given my background, but I think we have to make choices and, to me, reconciliation actually starts with the individual,” she said.

“As leaders we have to show that we want to move forward and do things differently for our children and to give them hope, but reconciliation has to start with the person as well, so I had to see beyond what he had done in the past and I am sure he had to look beyond who I was as well, as a strong unionist.”

She revealed that people told her to her face that they no longer considered her a friend after she went to the funeral in Derry.

“It was difficult because these were people I have known for a long time but they take a different view in relation to this,” she said.

“I took the view that I served with him in government, that I worked with him in government and it was only the right, the Christian thing to do to pay my respects to somebody who had passed away.

“As a leader you have things to do that you may not do if you were just an ordinary citizen and that’s why I had to do it.”

The DUP leader was famously applauded by fellow mourners when she entered St Columba’s Church Long Tower.

“Obviously I was apprehensive going to the funeral because I didn’t know what sort of reception I would get because the Executive was down at that point in time and we had had a very difficult election, it was very polarised, so I didn’t know what sort of reception I would get at the funeral.

“I was apprehensive but I have to say I was welcomed very warmly.”

Foster was mid-way through the interview when the UK formally left the EU at 11pm.

“We are leaving the European Union tonight, the United Kingdom leaves, but that doesn’t mean we are not still neighbours and I wanted to send out message that we are and will continue to be neighbours,” she said.

Foster said it was right not be triumphalist about Brexit.

“I am pleased that the UK has respected the vote that was taken right across the nation but I can understand there are many people who will not be celebrating tonight because they feel sad about that,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie