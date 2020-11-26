#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Thursday 26 November 2020
'I was astounded': Foster says Varadkar comments on cross-border travel 'regrettable'

Northern Ireland enters a two-week circuit-breaker tomorrow.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 7:44 PM
56 minutes ago 8,557 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280192
Image: PA
Image: PA

STORMONT LEADERS HAVE lambasted “out of touch” Leo Varadkar over cross-border travel during the pandemic.

The Irish Government is not planning a travel ban to restrict the spread of coronavirus between the Republic and Northern Ireland, the Tanaiste said today.

However it was reported that Varadkar told a parliamentary Fine Gael meeting yesterday that cross-border travel may not be advised once Ireland’s restrictions ease, due to Covid-19 infection rates being higher in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was “astounded if not a little bit surprised that the Tánaiste was indicating that people from the Republic of Ireland would not be able to travel to see their families in Northern Ireland during the Christmas period”.

“It is really regrettable that the Tanaiste should make those sorts of comments.”

She referred to Ireland’s determination to keep the border open following Brexit, adding: “It appears that the border has made a reappearance.

“We want to see good co-operation across the whole of the British Isles so family can be together in an appropriate way over the holiday period.”

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also said: “He has demonstrated that he is completely out of touch with the reality of life on this island.”

Tomorrow Northern Ireland enters a two-week circuit-breaker designed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Varadkar told the Dáil today here was “no question of there being an outright travel ban between north and south”.

“It’s not under consideration, not being discussed, period,” he said.

“We don’t have a travel ban with Poland, we’re certainly not going to have one with Northern Ireland.”

He told the Dáil that when Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed next week as expected, inter-county travel would still be restricted and would only be allowed for work, school or other essential purposes like caring for an elderly relative.

“That means inter-county travel, including cross-border travel for shopping or visiting friends or relatives, will not be allowed,” he said.

“We do hope to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties including Northern Ireland to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas, but that will depend on the epidemiological data then.”

Press Association

