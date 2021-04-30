#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Arlene Foster 'to leave DUP' when leadership roles end

The 50-year-old announced her resignation on Wednesday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 30 Apr 2021, 8:36 AM
25 minutes ago 4,319 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424725
Image: PA
Image: PA

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Arlene Foster is set to quit the DUP when she stands down as party and Stormont leader, according to reports this morning.

BBC News NI reports that Foster will leave the party when her tenure as First Minister ends in June, citing sources close to the 50-year-old which say she thinks the party is moving in a different direction to the one she joined 17 years ago.

Foster announced on Wednesday that she will resign as DUP leader on 28 May and step down as First Minister a month later.

BBC News NI also reports that Foster’s intention to leave the party has been reported to her constituency association in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

However, it is not clear what she will do next, with speculation that she could go to the House of Lords.

Foster has led the DUP since December 2015, becoming only the third leader and the first woman to hold the role in the party’s history. She also became the only woman to hold the post of First Minister a month later.

Her resignation followed reports that a significant majority of the party’s representatives in Stormont and the House of Commons had signed a letter of no confidence in her.

There has been growing discontent about Foster’s handling of Brexit negotiations and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In her resignation speech, she said the continued success of devolution would depend on continued hard work, determination and courage on all sides of the political spectrum.

“For me my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom,” she said.

Contains reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie