Arlene Foster 'to leave DUP' when leadership roles end

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Arlene Foster is set to quit the DUP when she stands down as party and Stormont leader, according to reports this morning.

BBC News NI reports that Foster will leave the party when her tenure as First Minister ends in June, citing sources close to the 50-year-old which say she thinks the party is moving in a different direction to the one she joined 17 years ago.

Foster announced on Wednesday that she will resign as DUP leader on 28 May and step down as First Minister a month later.

BBC News NI also reports that Foster’s intention to leave the party has been reported to her constituency association in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

However, it is not clear what she will do next, with speculation that she could go to the House of Lords.

Foster has led the DUP since December 2015, becoming only the third leader and the first woman to hold the role in the party’s history. She also became the only woman to hold the post of First Minister a month later.

Her resignation followed reports that a significant majority of the party’s representatives in Stormont and the House of Commons had signed a letter of no confidence in her.

There has been growing discontent about Foster’s handling of Brexit negotiations and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In her resignation speech, she said the continued success of devolution would depend on continued hard work, determination and courage on all sides of the political spectrum.

“For me my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom,” she said.

Contains reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.