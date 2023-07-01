Beggan the penalty shoot-out hero as Monaghan beat Armagh to All-Ireland semi-final spot

Armagh 0-14

Monaghan 0-14

Monaghan win 9-8 on penalties

IN THE END, after all the drama, Rory Beggan was Monaghan’s penalty shoot-out hero.

The Farney goalkeeper was celebrating after saving a second penalty from the boot of Callum Cumiskey. Vinny Corey’s side were the great survivors once more.

A marathon match that started at 6pm finished at 8.42pm and Monaghan return to the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time for 2018.

For Armagh, it’s third time unlucky in a penalty shootout. More spot kick heartbreak, the wait to reach a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005 lingering on.

At the end of extra time, it was Rian O’Neill v Conor McManus. Inevitable.

O’Neill stepped up three minutes into injury time of the additional period, with a monstrous effort from just outside the 45-metre-line. But McManus would have the final say, floating a free over in the seventh minute of the extra period.

The stalwart won the free himself, after Karl O’Connell drew another which Beggan elected to work through the phases rather than take aim at the posts himself.

After HawkEye failed on a Michéal Banigan effort late on, five penalties a-piece couldn’t even settle matters at HQ. McManus, Jack McCarron, Kieran Hughes and Bannigan were on target for Monaghan, while O’Neill, Shane McPartlan, Oisin Conaty and Rory Grugan hit the net for Armagh. Beggan and Ethan Rafferty registered one save each, on Cumiskey and Gary Mohan respectively.

James Crombie / INPHO Armagh’s Rian O'Neill and Killian Lavelle of Monaghan battle for the ball. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The superb quality of penalty-taking continued as nerves and tensions rose, but Beggan’s brilliant save on Cumiskey — who scored their only penalty in the Ulster final shoot-out against Derry — ultimately settled matters.

It was a game which took a life of its own as time went on, but a poor, cagey 70+ minutes saw the Ulster rivals neck-and-neck throughout. There was a dramatic end to normal time, with Sean Jones shown a black card and referee Conor Lane controversially throwing the ball up at one point and blowing the final whistle amidst confusion and tempers flaring.

Kieran McGeeney was aggrieved with the time-keeping, but Conor Turbitt did take a heavy hit from Mohan amidst the chaos.

Monaghan manager Corey referenced it as a 50/50 game several time afterwards, and it was just that. Level 13 times throughout, there was never any more than a point in the difference.

Slow build-ups, turnovers, errors and long kickouts were the dominant themes. Fly goalkeeping played a big part too, with Beggan and Rafferty left exposed at times. But neither side raised green flags in open play.

Armagh led by the minimum at half time — 0-6 to 0-5 — and it was 0-12 a-piece at the end of normal time. While O’Neill top-scored with 0-6 (4f, 1 ’45) and the excellent Aidan Forker was named Man of the Match, McManus’ second-half introduction was key for Monaghan.

James Crombie / INPHO Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle with Sean Jones. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Clontibret ace — hailed “Monaghan’s greatest ever clutch player” by Corey afterwards — finished with 0-4 (2f) and expertly despatched two penalties in the shootout.

The in-form Conor McCarthy and Mohan both hit three points from play, too, on a memorable day for Monaghan football.

Scorers for Armagh: Rian O’Neill 0-6 (4f, 1 ’45), Andrew Murnin 0-3 (1f), Aidan Forker and Rory Grugan (1f) 0-2 each, Ross McQuillan 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-4 (2f) Conor McCarthy 0-3, Gary Mohan 0-3, Jack McCarron 0-2 (1f), Micheal Bannigan 0-2.

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty (Granemore)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

5. Conor O’Neill (Killeavey), 5. Greg McCabe (Camlough), 24. Jarly Óg Burns (Crossmaglen)

8. Ciaran Mackin (Camlough), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Stefan Campbell (Clann na Gael)

17. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps), 14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen), 15. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s)

Subs

13. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann) for Ben Crealey (46)

7. Callum Cumiskey (Crossmaglen) for Greg McCabe (51)

18. Jemar Hall (Peadar O’Doirnin Foirceal) for Jason Duffy (55)

23. Ross McQuillan (Naomh Padraig Coilleach Eanach) for Jemar Hall (65)

22. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann) for Aidan Forker (ET+5)

19. Justin Kieran (An Gháinseach) for Jarlath Óg Burns (HT ET)

20. Oisin County (Tír na nÓg) for Stefan Campbell (ET+20)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

20. Darren Hughes (Clontibret), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton – Captain), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn), 6. Conor Boyle (Clontibret), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Karl Gallagher (Scairbh Na gCaorach), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 11. Michael Bannigan (Acadh Na Muileann), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels), 15. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

Subs

18. Conor McManus (Clontibret) for Karl Gallagher (40)

2. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown) for Killian Lavelle (53)

19. Sean Jones (Inniskeen) for Jack McCarron (56)

21. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for Ryan McAnespie (61)

17. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown) for Dessie Ward (68)

26. Colm Lennon (Ballybay) for Conor Boyle (HT ET)

21. Shane Carey for Conor McCarthy (HT ET)

13. Jack McCarron for Karl O’Connell (ET+15) — temporary

13. McCarron for Stephen O’Hanlon (HT+19)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

Written by Emma Duffy and posted on the42.ie