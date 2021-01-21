Armed gardaí arrest man and woman over aggravated burglary in Cork city

A MAN AND woman are due to appear before the courts today charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene at 4.30am after receiving a call of a noise complaint regarding an apartment on the South Douglas Road.



Upon arrival, gardaí said they found the front door of the apartment block open and they could hear people talking at the top of the stairs.

“Gardaí identified themselves and asked the parties to come to the front door. They were invited into the building where they spoke to a man who had visible injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

The injured man told gardaí that there was an unknown man (30s) and woman (40s) in his apartment who had broken in. He said the man had stabbed him in the leg.

The armed support unit arrived a short time later and made their way into the apartment, arresting both suspects.

During a search of the apartment, gardaí recovered a knife believed to have been used during the incident.

The apartment owner was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Both persons arrested were detained at Togher Garda Station and have since been charged. They are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.