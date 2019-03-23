This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged after robbing business while armed with knife and hammer

The incident happened at Deepwater Quay in Co Sligo on Thursday.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,825 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4557330
Deepwater Quay, Co Sligo
Image: Google Maps
Deepwater Quay, Co Sligo
Deepwater Quay, Co Sligo
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court following an armed robbery in Co Sligo. 

On Thursday at around 12pm, two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a knife and hammer entered a business at Deepwater Quay in Co Sligo. 

They threatened staff and demanded money. They then left with a sum of money. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Gardaí investigating the robbery conducted searches and arrested two men aged 19 and 24 in the Sligo area that afternoon. They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballymote Garda Station. 

A car and items connected to the robbery were also seized for examination. 

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 7.30pm this evening charged in connect with the robbery. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    80,448  86
    2
    		The DUP is not happy with Theresa May's 'humiliating' Brexit delay
    63,518  100
    3
    		Petition to reverse Brexit swells to 3.7m signatures, as Commons states that 96% of supporters are British
    54,541  79
    Fora
    1
    		The 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    1,169  0
    2
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    816  0
    3
    		Hospitality outfit the Key Collection has lost an appeal to run short-term lets without permission
    206  0
    The42
    1
    		The fall and rise of a former Ireland and Premier League teenage sensation
    48,716  5
    2
    		Edinburgh have too much for experimental Leinster to seal playoff place
    26,630  51
    3
    		'Every time he has played for his country he has been an inspiration to all of us'
    23,979  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell was overcome with emotion when he spoke about his son on The Late Late Show
    6,000  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,002  0
    3
    		Here's why people have been joking about something called 'Co-star' for the last week or so
    3,147  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DUBLIN
    Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    Hospitality firm loses appeal to run 8 short-term let apartments in Dublin without planning permission
    Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    COURT
    Man (30s) charged over serious assault in Cork
    Man (30s) charged over serious assault in Cork
    High Court Master says case could be taken against Ireland over special tax treatment given to vulture funds
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    LEO VARADKAR
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Taoiseach says he doesn't want to be associated with actions of Conor McGregor
    Expect some not-so-subtle election promises as Fine Gaelers land in Wexford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie