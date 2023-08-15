Man charged after armed robbery in Clongriffin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been charged as part of an investigation into a robbery in Clongriffin in Dublin last week.
Gardaí said the man entered a shop on Marsfield Avenue at approximately 6:40pm on Tuesday 8 August, armed with a knife.
He left the scene in a vehicle which was subject to an unauthorised taking in Dublin 13 on 5 August.
The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with these incidents and detained at a Garda station in Dublin.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice today.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
