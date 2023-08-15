Advertisement

Tuesday 15 August 2023
# Crime
Man charged after armed robbery in Clongriffin
He is due in court today.
12 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged as part of an investigation into a robbery in Clongriffin in Dublin last week.

Gardaí said the man entered a shop on Marsfield Avenue at approximately 6:40pm on Tuesday 8 August, armed with a knife.

He left the scene in a vehicle which was subject to an unauthorised taking in Dublin 13 on 5 August.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with these incidents and detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
