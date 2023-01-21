Man arrested following armed robbery in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown, Dublin, this morning.
At around 7:30 am this morning a man entered the premises on the Braemor Road with what was understood to be a knife and threatened staff. He then left with a quantity of alcohol.
A Garda spokesperson has stated that shortly after this a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and he is being detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station.
“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.
