Man arrested following armed robbery in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown, Dublin, this morning.

At around 7:30 am this morning a man entered the premises on the Braemor Road with what was understood to be a knife and threatened staff. He then left with a quantity of alcohol.

A Garda spokesperson has stated that shortly after this a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and he is being detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Advertisement