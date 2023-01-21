Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 21 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
# Dublin
Man arrested following armed robbery in Dublin
The man is currently being detained.
5.2k
3
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Churchtown, Dublin, this morning. 

At around 7:30 am this morning a man entered the premises on the Braemor Road with what was understood to be a knife and threatened staff. He then left with a quantity of alcohol. 

A Garda spokesperson has stated that shortly after this a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and he is being detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station. 

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     