Gardaí appealing for witnesses after armed robbery on Longford's Earl Street
A man entered a business premises, armed with a knife, and demanded money.
30 minutes ago

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following an armed robbery on Earl Street in Longford yesterday.

A man entered a business premises on the street in Longford town at around 10am, armed with a knife, and demanded money.

Gardaí said some items were taken from the premises but no cash was stolen and there were no injuries.

Anyone who was in the area between 9:30am and 10:15am and who may have footage of the incident is being asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
