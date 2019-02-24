Appeal after man with imitation firearm threatens staff and steals money at arcade

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following an armed robbery at an arcade in Drogheda, Co Louth.

At around 9.45pm last night, a lone man entered the premises in the West Street area armed with an imitation firearm.

He threatened staff and left the scene on a bicycle with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

The man is described as being around 5’6″. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black scarf which was covering his face, black jeans and black shoes. He is thought to have spoken in a local accent.

A technical examination of the scene is due to take place today.