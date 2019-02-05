Men armed with iron bar and knife steal cash from post office

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a post office in Co Wexford.

At about 10.30am yesterday two men entered the post office in Bridgetown.

One was armed with a knife and the other was armed with an iron bar. They were dressed in high-vis clothing and motorcycle helmets.

The men demanded cash and threatened employees before leaving the premises with an undisclosed amount of money. They fled the scene in a black car.

Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, in relation to this incident yesterday afternoon. They are both currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.