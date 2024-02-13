Advertisement
Armenia says 2 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan

1 hour ago

ARCH-FOES ARMENIA and Azerbaijan have accused each other of opening fire on their volatile border as Yerevan said two soldiers were killed by Azeri forces in the southern region of Siunik.

Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars – in 2020 and in the 1990s – over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured in a lightning offensive last year.

“Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces discharged fire from small arms towards the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Nerkin Hand (village),” Armenia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

It said two soldiers had been killed in action and several wounded.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenian troops had opened fire twice late Monday on Kokhanabi village in the northeastern Tovuz region.

Armenia denied the allegation.

Almost the entire ethnic-Armenian population – more than 100,00 people – fled Karabakh for Armenia following Baku’s takeover, sparking a refugee crisis.

