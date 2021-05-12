#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 May 2021
Army bomb disposal experts en route to Tuam to deal with 'unexplained device'

Gardaí received the call shortly after 8am and have evacuated a number of people from their homes.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 12 May 2021, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 5,120 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE ARMY BOMB disposal unit have been called into deal with a suspected bomb found this morning in County Galway. 

Gardaí said they were called to a report of an “unexplained device” in Tuam this morning.

A garda spokesperson said a number of houses have been evacuated in the area and they are awaiting the arrival of army experts to make the device safe.

“Gardaí responded to a report of an unexplained device in the Tuam area this Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021.

“An Garda Síochána has requested the assistance of the Army EOD team and they are currently on their way to the scene.

“An area has been sealed off from 8.30am this morning and a number of houses are being evacuated as a precautionary measure. No one has been injured,” the spokesperson said.

Niall O'Connor
