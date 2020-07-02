Army bomb squad called to Harold's Cross after historical artillery shell found

The scene of the incident this afternoon

The scene of the incident this afternoon

THE ARMY BOMB disposal team has been called to Harold’s Cross in Dublin following reports of a suspect device discovered in the area.

Gardaí received reports of the device located at a property near Harold’s Cross Road this afternoon.

The army bomb disposal team arrived on the scene at around 2.40pm following a request from An Garda Síochána.

On arrival, a cordon was established and the area was evacuated for the duration of the operation.

The suspect item was assessed as being a historical artillery shell from the War of Independence era.

The item was safely removed from the scene by the team for disposal at a safe location.

The team left the scene just after 3.30pm.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” Defences Forces said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

AA Roadwatch has said traffic is heavy on approach to Harold’s Cross Road near its junction the Grand Canal, on Clanbrassil Street outbound and bothways along the canal.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area is possible.