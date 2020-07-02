This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
Army bomb squad called to Harold's Cross after historical artillery shell found

Gardaí received reports of a suspect device located at a property near Harold’s Cross Road this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 4:01 PM
40 minutes ago 4,133 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139706
The scene of the incident this afternoon
Image: Rónán Duffy/TheJournal.ie
The scene of the incident this afternoon
The scene of the incident this afternoon
Image: Rónán Duffy/TheJournal.ie

THE ARMY BOMB disposal team has been called to Harold’s Cross in Dublin following reports of a suspect device discovered in the area. 

Gardaí received reports of the device located at a property near Harold’s Cross Road this afternoon. 

The army bomb disposal team arrived on the scene at around 2.40pm following a request from An Garda Síochána. 

On arrival, a cordon was established and the area was evacuated for the duration of the operation. 

The suspect item was assessed as being a historical artillery shell from the War of Independence era. 

The item was safely removed from the scene by the team for disposal at a safe location. 

The team left the scene just after 3.30pm. 

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” Defences Forces said in a statement. 

AA Roadwatch has said traffic is heavy on approach to Harold’s Cross Road near its junction the Grand Canal, on Clanbrassil Street outbound and bothways along the canal.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area is possible. 

