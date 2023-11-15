Army explosives disposal team examining suspect devices in North Cork

THE DEFENCE FORCES’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) are currently examining two suspect devices in the Blackpool area in north Co Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident where it is understood they requested the assistance of the EOD to examine the devices.

It is understood the devices were located after an incident involving three people.

Advertisement

It is also understood there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in the Blackpool area of Cork this evening, Wednesday, 15 November 2023.”

“No further information is available at this time,” they added.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor