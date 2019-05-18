This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 May, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger reassures fans after being attacked at event in South Africa

The 71 year-old was kicked in the back during a sports event in Johannesburg.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 18 May 2019, 7:34 PM
Image: Mike Mastrandrea
Image: Mike Mastrandrea

HOLLYWOOD STAR ARNOLD Schwarzenegger has reassured fans after being attacked at a sports event in South Africa.

The 71 year-old was drop-kicked in the back by a man while he was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Footage posted online shows a man jumping and kicking him high in the back during the event.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger said on Twitter later.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized [sic] I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you.

“I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Arnie Source: Twitter

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.

He also called on fans not to share footage of the incident, but to watch videos of young athletes who had taken part in the event instead.

“He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes,” the event’s organisers said.

They added that the attacker – who was immediately apprehended – was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger later told organisers that he would not press charges.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

Stephen McDermott
