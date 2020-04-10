This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 April, 2020
Around 50 student radiographers who are helping battle Covid-19 ask Simon Harris to pay them

Siptu’s Kevin Figgis says that “many” of these student radiographers are replacing existing staff who have to self-isolate.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 10 Apr 2020, 6:10 AM
Image: Siptu
Image: Siptu

STUDENT RADIOGRAPHERS REPRESENTED by the trade union Siptu, have called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to pay them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students are currently on a seven-week placement for which they are not paid.

They complete their four-year course when they finish this placement, and many are hired as assistant radiographers in the healthcare system after this.

At the moment, Siptu says there are over 50 final-year students of radiography “on the front line of our health service” to help with the battle against Covid-19.

SIPTU representatives have called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to approve pay for student radiographers, considering some of them are covering for radiographers who have to self isolate.

Siptu sector organiser Kevin Figgis said that not paying radiographers “is unacceptable”. 

“Many of these student radiographers are replacing existing staff who are out of work due to self-isolation requirements.

This is no way to treat these students and sends the wrong message to them as they approach their graduation and hopefully retention within the Irish health service workforce.

“Fourth-year student radiographers are currently placed in radiology departments across the country with many departments at breaking point, due to the number of staff on special leave as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.”

Siptu’s call for pay for student radiographers is supported by the School of Radiography in University College Dublin and by the Radiography schools in University College Cork, Trinity College Dublin and the Faculty of Radiologists.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

