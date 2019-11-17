This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
One man has drowned after a car slipped off a pier in Donegal

Another man survived, after the car slipped off the local pier on Arranmore Island.

By Stephen Maguire Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 12:54 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

ONE MAN HAS drowned and another has survived after a tragedy on Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal.

The accident happened when a car slipped off the local pier on the island overnight.

Two men in the car became submerged underwater.

Local sources say the men may have been trying to turn the car on the pier when it slipped into the sea.

One managed to get out of the vehicle but one was left trapped inside.

It is understood the man who died was a 26-year-old local man who was the driver of the car.

A full Garda investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen Maguire

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
