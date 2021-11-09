Man arrested after woman assaulted and robbed in Cork park

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN assault and robbery of a woman in a park in Cork have arrested a man in his 20s.

The woman was walking her dog at around 6.40pm on Sunday in St Coleman’s Park, Fermoy, when she was assaulted.

Gardaí today arrested a man in relation to the incident. He is being held at Fermoy Garda Station.

Anybody who has any information about the assault is being urged to contact gardaí.