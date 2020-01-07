Man (20s) arrested in Monaghan over series of ATM thefts

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A MAN IN his late 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating thefts of ATMs in the northwest and east of the country.

The man, who has an address in Northern Ireland, was arrested yesterday in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan for an offence contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is currently detained at Monaghan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Today, a search was carried out in the Crossmaglen area, Co Armagh by the PSNI with the support of gardaí as part of Joint Agency Task Force co-ordination.

“The JATF sees cross border co-operation across a range of policing areas and is of significant benefit to keeping people safe, as well as continuing joint activity on issues which affect our communities,” gardaí said in a statement.