Two arrested after drugs and assortment of weapons seized during search of Dublin home

A MAN AND woman have been arrested following the seizure of €30,000 worth of drugs and an assortment of weapons in Dublin.

The search was carried out at a house in the Loughlinstown Drive area of Loughlinstown, Dublin yesterday.

Cannabis worth €20,000 and cocaine worth €10,000 were found in a vehicle at the property.

An assortment of offensive weapons including knives, batons and pepper spray were also seized during the search.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

The pair are currently detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.