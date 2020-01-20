This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested at Dublin Airport over hammer assault and burglary incidents

Both incidents happened over an 18-hour period in Nenagh last month.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Jan 2020, 2:41 PM
Dublin Airport (file photo)
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested in relation to a burglary at a house and an assault, both of which occurred separately last month.

The incidents happened at Woodview Close and Yewston in the town on the early morning and the night of 23 December, 2019.

At approximately 3.30am, two men entered a house in Woodview Close and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 30s.

The occupant sustained a number of cuts and bruises but did not require medical treatment when he reported the incident to gardaí.

At approximately 11.30pm, a second man was also assaulted with what is believed to be a hammer outside a house in Yewston Estate in the town.

The man was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries, and was later discharged.

Yesterday morning, gardaí from Nenagh with the assistance of immigration gardaí at Dublin Airport arrested a man in his 20s as he prepared to check-in to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon.

Comments have been closed as the man has been charged, while a second man has been charged and appeared in court in relation to both incidents last Saturday.

