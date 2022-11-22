Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the fatal hit and run road traffic collision which occurred at Clonmore, Co Tipperary in the early hours of Monday morning, 21 November.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been brought to Thurles Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station

