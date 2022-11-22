Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run in Tipperary

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the fatal hit and run road traffic collision which occurred at Clonmore, Co Tipperary in the early hours of Monday morning, 21 November.
The man, aged in his 20s, has been brought to Thurles Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS