Man arrested after explicit photograph sent to Limerick politician

A MAN HAS been arrested after an explicit photograph was sent to a local politician in Limerick.

Independent councillor Elisa O’Donovan reported the incident to gardaí after she was sent a photograph of an erect penis on WhatsApp in May.

“Cyberflashing is an act of sexual violence and it shouldn’t be acceptable,” she said at the time, describing the message as “incredibly intrusive”.

It was reported to gardaí as being offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his late 30s was arrested on Wednesday and detained in connection with the alleged online harassment.

Today I was notified by @gardainfo that an individual has been arrested in relation to this cyberflashing incident. I am very grateful for all their hard work 🙏 I hope this action sends a strong message to others that cyber flashing is sexual harassment and is wrong https://t.co/BouyzOvQiU — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) June 2, 2021

“The man was detained at Henry Street Garda Station [in Limerick],” a garda spokesperson said. “He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

O’Donovan praised the gardaí for their work on the case. “I hope this action sends a strong message to others that cyber flashing is sexual harassment and is wrong,” she said on Twitter.