Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
An arrest has been made abroad in relation to 2017 murder of Limerick pensioner

The 78-year-old widow was found strangled in her home in December two years ago.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 9:57 AM
Rose Hanrahan.
A PERSON HAS been arrested in connection to the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan in 2017.

Rose, who was aged 78, was found strangled in her home on New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick city on 15 December 2017. She was a widow who had lived on her own. 

No one had been charged, but following a mammoth Garda investigation a definitive line of enquiry had been pursued, according to sources. Gardaí have been liaising with the global police organisation Interpol as part of their investigations.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie today, Gardaí said: “Gardaí are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant.”

No further information is available at this time, the statement added.

