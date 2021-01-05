#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Arrest ordered of man who allegedly told gardaí he would cut off hostel worker's head

Eoin Dempsey failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 11:11 PM
48 minutes ago 6,585 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317022
File photo.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A JUDGE has ordered the arrest of a 36-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a knife and told gardaí he intended to cut off a hostel worker’s head.

Eoin Dempsey, who is of no fixed abode, was ordered by Judge Bryan Smyth to appear again at Dublin District Court today. However, he failed to appear in court and Judge Smyth issued a warrant for his arrest.

The case was listed directions from the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be given.

He faces a charge for production of a knife at Isaac’s hostel, Frenchman’s Lane, D.1 following a row about getting a room during the alleged incident in August last year.

At a prior bail hearing, Garda Orla Cashell had said it was alleged the accused went to the hostel and asked for a room for people who were not drug users or a single room.

He was told that was not possible and he engaged in a struggle with staff, it was claimed.

The court heard he left but returned armed with a Stanley knife. Staff and residents hid behind a door which he kicked.

He left as gardaí were called but they spotted a man matching his description in the Talbot Street area. It was alleged he produced the Stanley knife.

There was a short foot chase and had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí. Garda Cashell agreed with the defence that Dempsey suffered an arm injury during his arrest.

Her colleague had to use force, with his baton, to get him to the knife, she had said. She said that he had admitted that a head injury he sustained happened earlier during an incident with a shop security guard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Garda Cashell alleged the accused said he had “intended to go back to cause serious harm to a member of staff namely slitting his throat and cutting his head off”.

Directions from the DPP need to be obtained in relation to further charges, the garda said.

He has been ordered to stay away from the Dublin 1 area, the hostel and its staff, be of good behaviour and not be in possession of knives.

He had to sign on daily at a garda station and be contactable on his mobile phone. Dempsey made no reply to the charge and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie