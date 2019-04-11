This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fifth person arrested following machete murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballincollig

Two men were arrested yesterday.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 10:44 AM
Mikolaj Wilk with his wife Elzbieta.
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATINNG THE murder of a man who was killed in a Cork machete attack have arrested a fifth individual. 

The 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and is currently being held in Gurranabraher Garda Station where he can be held for up an initial period of 24 hours and a week with judicial approval. 

This latest arrest comes after the fourth arrest in the case came yesterday morning when another man was detained in the Cork area. 

The three men previously arrested were released without charge and a file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On 10 June 2018, four men kicked down 35-year-old Mikolaj Wilk’s front door in Ballincollig and subjected him to a fatal 10-minute assault with what gardaí believe was a machete.

His family, including his two children, were in the house at the time and his wife suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands as she tried to fend off the attackers.

The killing of Wilk, a father-of-two and landscape gardener originally from Poland, sent shockwaves through the local community.

Previously, gardaí confirmed they were liaising with Latvian, Polish and Lithuanian police in their attempts to trace those responsible for his death.

