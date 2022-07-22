Man, 20s, arrested over serious assault on woman in Monasterevin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Co Kildare at the weekend.

The assault on a woman in her 20s occurred in Monasterevin on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí arrested the man, also in his 20s, and detained him at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Advertisement

Gardaí are asking to anyone who was in the area on Sunday between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak to two women who assisted the injured woman.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.