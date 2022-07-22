Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 22 July 2022
Man, 20s, arrested over serious assault on woman in Monasterevin

Gardaí would like to speak to two women who assisted the injured woman on Sunday afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Friday 22 Jul 2022, 12:34 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Co Kildare at the weekend.

The assault on a woman in her 20s occurred in Monasterevin on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí arrested the man, also in his 20s, and detained him at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are asking to anyone who was in the area on Sunday between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak to two women who assisted the injured woman.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
