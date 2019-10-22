This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested over seizure of submachine gun and drugs in Clare

The firearm and €125,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb were found during a search last year.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:24 AM
The firearm was seized in August last year.
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Co Clare as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms.

The operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in the county, in particular the seizure of a submachine gun, ammunition and €125,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb in August last year.

The gun and drugs were found during the search of a house and land at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge. 

Gardaí this morning arrested two men in their 30s, who are detained at Ennis and Shannon garda stations.

Detectives and uniform gardaí from the Clare division also carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area.

