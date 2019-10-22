Two men arrested over seizure of submachine gun and drugs in Clare

The firearm was seized in August last year.

The firearm was seized in August last year.

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Co Clare as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms.

The operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in the county, in particular the seizure of a submachine gun, ammunition and €125,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb in August last year.

The gun and drugs were found during the search of a house and land at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge.

Gardaí this morning arrested two men in their 30s, who are detained at Ennis and Shannon garda stations.

Detectives and uniform gardaí from the Clare division also carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area.