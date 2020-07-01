This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
First person arrested under new security law in Hong Kong - for carrying a flag

The man was arrested for being in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,057 Views 10 Comments
A MAN FOUND in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing’s new national security law for the city, police said today.

“A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw,” police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.

“This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force,” the force added.

Hong Kong’s leader has strongly endorsed the new security law China’s central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking the anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain.

“This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability,” Carrie Lam said.

A pro-democracy political party, the League of Social Democrats, organised a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony preceding Lam’s speech.

Participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year for political reform and an investigation into alleged police abuses.

hong-kong-china Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) and former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa (left) attend the flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square today. Source: Kin Cheung/AP/Press Association Images

The law directly targets some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year, which included attacks on government offices and police stations, damage to subway stations, and the shutdown of the city’s international airport.

Acts of vandalism against government facilities or public transport can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism, while anyone taking part in activities deemed as secessionist would also be in violation of the new law.

Blurred lines

The new national security law further blurs the distinction between the legal systems of Hong Kong, which maintained aspects of British law after the 1997 handover, and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Its passage comes after Hong Kong’s legislature in early June made it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order making the law take effect after its approval by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp legislature, and it has been added to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s constitution.

Under the law, those found guilty of inciting secessionist, subversive, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces could face life imprisonment if they are deemed masterminds of such activities.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2020  

Press Association

