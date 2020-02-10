This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested on foot of European Arrest Warrant over 2016 Cork burglary

The burglary happened at a house in Skibbereen in 2016.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 10 Feb 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,295 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5002070
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested and charged a man on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in relation to a burglary which happened in 2016. 

The burglary happened at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen, Co Cork on 2 October 2016.

Gardaí said that, at around 1.30am on that morning, it is alleged that a man entered the house and armed himself with a knife. He threatened the occupant, stole their mobile phone and left the scene.  

An investigation was carried out by gardaí in the Clonakilty district and a man in his 20s was arrested today on foot of an EAW with the assistance of the PSNI.

He is due in court tomorrow. 

Comments are off for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

