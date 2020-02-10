Man arrested on foot of European Arrest Warrant over 2016 Cork burglary

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested and charged a man on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in relation to a burglary which happened in 2016.
The burglary happened at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen, Co Cork on 2 October 2016.
Gardaí said that, at around 1.30am on that morning, it is alleged that a man entered the house and armed himself with a knife. He threatened the occupant, stole their mobile phone and left the scene.
An investigation was carried out by gardaí in the Clonakilty district and a man in his 20s was arrested today on foot of an EAW with the assistance of the PSNI.
He is due in court tomorrow.
Comments are off for legal reasons.
