# elle edwards
Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting in Liverpool pub
Merseyside Police said they have detained a 31-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
51 minutes ago

POLICE IN THE UK have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in  Wirral, near Liverpool.

He is in custody where he will be questioned.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question them. They both remain in custody.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

