Special Detective Unit arrests man in Cork over threats to kill UK Labour MP

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Special Detective Unit (SDU) this morning arrested a man in relation to death threats made to a Labour MP in the UK.

The man was arrested in the Douglas area of Cork shortly after 7am this morning. He is accused of threatening a Labour MP just days after the murder of Conservative rep David Amess last month, the Irish Times reported.

It is understood the man arrested is a British national who has been living in Ireland.

Gardaí confirmed that the man has been arrested and that they have seized several devices during this morning’s operation.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Douglas executed a search warrant this morning, Saturday 6th November, 2021 at a residential property in Douglas, Cork.

“During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man (41 years) was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.”