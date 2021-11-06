#Open journalism No news is bad news

Special Detective Unit arrests man in Cork over threats to kill UK Labour MP

The man was arrested in the Douglas area this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 2:42 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Special Detective Unit (SDU) this morning arrested a man in relation to death threats made to a Labour MP in the UK. 

The man was arrested in the Douglas area of Cork shortly after 7am this morning. He is accused of threatening a Labour MP just days after the murder of Conservative rep David Amess last month, the Irish Times reported. 

It is understood the man arrested is a British national who has been living in Ireland. 

Gardaí confirmed that the man has been arrested and that they have seized several devices during this morning’s operation.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Douglas executed a search warrant this morning, Saturday 6th November, 2021 at a residential property in Douglas, Cork.

“During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man (41 years) was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.”

