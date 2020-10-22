At least four anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Dublin city centre

AT LEAST FOUR people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí.

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered on O’Connell Bridge at around 2pm today.

Videos from the scene showed what appeared to be dozens of people gathered on O’Connell Street, where speeches were made about the Covid-19 restrictions.

A separate video, taken near Dublin Port, showed a crowd of over 100 people – some sitting on the ground, some standing – apparently blocking the passage of two trucks.

People in the crowd can be seen chanting and waving tricolour flags, while gardaí can be seen monitoring the protest to one side.

Signs were held that said “No Forced Vaccines” and “End the Lockdown”.

The protesters moved onto Grafton Street later this afternoon, with gardaí following on bikes and in cars.

Videos and photographs from the scene show some protesters and gardaí clashing, with batons in use by some garda members.

A Garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie earlier that four or five arrests had taken place.

It’s understood more arrests may have since taken place since, with as many as 11 in total detained.

The rolling protests caused traffic issues at various locations in the city this afternoon and this evening – including at Kildare Street, which was closed for a time resulting in delays on some city centre bus routes.