#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

At least four anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Dublin city centre

The rolling protests caused traffic issues at various locations in the city this afternoon and this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 8:04 PM
14 minutes ago 7,406 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241821
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AT LEAST FOUR people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre in which protesters clashed with gardaí. 

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered on O’Connell Bridge at around 2pm today. 

Videos from the scene showed what appeared to be dozens of people gathered on O’Connell Street, where speeches were made about the Covid-19 restrictions.

A separate video, taken near Dublin Port, showed a crowd of over 100 people – some sitting on the ground, some standing – apparently blocking the passage of two trucks.

People in the crowd can be seen chanting and waving tricolour flags, while gardaí can be seen monitoring the protest to one side.

Signs were held that said “No Forced Vaccines” and “End the Lockdown”. 

The protesters moved onto Grafton Street later this afternoon, with gardaí following on bikes and in cars.

Videos and photographs from the scene show some protesters and gardaí clashing, with batons in use by some garda members. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie earlier that four or five arrests had taken place.

It’s understood more arrests may have since taken place since, with as many as 11 in total detained. 

The rolling protests caused traffic issues at various locations in the city this afternoon and this evening – including at Kildare Street, which was closed for a time resulting in delays on some city centre bus routes.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie