Two men arrested over burglaries in shops, petrol stations and post offices across Munster

TWO MEN IN their 20s and 30s have been arrested in connection with around ten burglaries in the south of the country over the last number of months.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops in Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick, where cash, cigarettes and safes were stolen.

The two men were arrested this morning as part of an intelligence-led operation which focused on an organised crime group.

They are currently being held Tipperary town and Nenagh garda stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A car believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries was also seized and is currently being examined.