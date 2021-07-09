#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two people arrested after gardaí seize stolen catalytic converters in north Dublin

One man has been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Jul 2021, 1:30 PM
The items seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the seizure of stolen catalytic converters in north Dublin. 

In the course of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised criminality with regard to theft of catalytic converters, gardaí carried out an intervention on a number of vehicles in Clongriffin yesterday. 

During the operation, four stolen catalytic converters, a car-jack, cutting equipment and a number of cloned registration plates were seized. 

Two falsely registered vehicles and one cloned registered vehicle were also seized. 

Two people, a 21-year-old man and a juvenile, were arrested for an offence under Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 at the scene. 

Both persons were detained at Coolock Garda Station pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

The 21-year-old man was subsequently charged with two counts of Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and one count of Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2021. 

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

