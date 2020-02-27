This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
Three people arrested as knives and hatchets seized at funeral in Co Tyrone

Scuffles broke out during the service at a church on the Melmount Road in Strabane this morning.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 3:12 PM
The weapons seized by police in Strabane today
Image: PSNI
The weapons seized by police in Strabane today
The weapons seized by police in Strabane today
Image: PSNI

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Scuffles broke out during the service at a church on the Melmount Road this morning.

A 32-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old male were detained. 

Officers said several weapons, including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized.

“A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets,” PSNI District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said. 

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

Officers said they were aware of online reports that shots had been fired but said they had found no evidence to support those claims.

“We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring a calm resolution to the current issues,” Bond said. 

Press Association

