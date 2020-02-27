Three people arrested as knives and hatchets seized at funeral in Co Tyrone

The weapons seized by police in Strabane today

The weapons seized by police in Strabane today

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Scuffles broke out during the service at a church on the Melmount Road this morning.

A 32-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old male were detained.

Officers said several weapons, including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized.

“A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets,” PSNI District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

Officers said they were aware of online reports that shots had been fired but said they had found no evidence to support those claims.

“We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring a calm resolution to the current issues,” Bond said.