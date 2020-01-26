This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men in their late teens arrested following burglary in Limerick

Gardaí arrested the men after they stopped and searched a car.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 2:00 PM
TWO MEN IN their late teens have been arrested following a burglary at a house in Limerick yesterday afternoon.

At around 2.45pm, detectives from Roxboro Road Garda Station responded to a report of a burglary at a house in Drumbanna, Co Limerick. 

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and were able to ascertain details of a car that was suspected to have been involved.

Details were circulated to all units in Limerick and a car was stopped by gardaí on the Ballysimon Road in Limerick city.

The car was searched and items believed to have been stolen during the burglary were seized.

The two occupants of the car were arrested and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

 Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon.

