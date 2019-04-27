Two men arrested over fatal shooting of man outside Belfast school released unconditionally

Police at the scene where Jim Donegan was shot dead on the Glen Road in west Belfast

TWO MEN ARRESTED over the fatal shooting of a man outside a west Belfast school in December have been released unconditionally.

43-year-old Jim Donegan was gunned down in front of schoolchildren and parents in west Belfast as he sat in his car waiting to pick up his 13-year-old son after school on 4 December.

He was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to the PSNI.

It is believed that the gunman escaped on foot, from the Glen Road beside St Mary’s Grammar School, wearing a hi-vis jacket with the word ‘security’ printed on the back.

An evofit of what the suspected gunman was released in February.

Two men aged 53 and 39 were arrested at Musgrave Police Station yesterday morning under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating the murder of Donegan.

Both men have since been released unconditionally.

People arrested under the Terrorism Act must be charged and released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally. Bail is not permitted under legislation.