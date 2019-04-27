This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested over fatal shooting of man outside Belfast school released unconditionally

Jim Donegan (43) was gunned down outside a school in west Belfast on 4 December.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 11:16 AM
51 minutes ago 1,363 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4609190
Police at the scene where Jim Donegan was shot dead on the Glen Road in west Belfast
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Police at the scene where Jim Donegan was shot dead on the Glen Road in west Belfast
Police at the scene where Jim Donegan was shot dead on the Glen Road in west Belfast
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO MEN ARRESTED over the fatal shooting of a man outside a west Belfast school in December have been released unconditionally. 

43-year-old Jim Donegan was gunned down in front of schoolchildren and parents in west Belfast as he sat in his car waiting to pick up his 13-year-old son after school on 4 December. 

He was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to the PSNI. 

It is believed that the gunman escaped on foot, from the Glen Road beside St Mary’s Grammar School, wearing a hi-vis jacket with the word ‘security’ printed on the back. 

An evofit of what the suspected gunman was released in February

Two men aged 53 and 39 were arrested at Musgrave Police Station yesterday morning under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating the murder of Donegan. 

Both men have since been released unconditionally. 

People arrested under the Terrorism Act must be charged and released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally. Bail is not permitted under legislation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie