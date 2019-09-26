34 people arrested by gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow

THIRTY-FOUR PEOPLE were arrested by gardaí yesterday as part of an operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Twenty-three people were arrested in relation to crime investigations; two were charged and brought to Carlow District Court.

Twelve people were charged and bailed to appear before Kilkenny District Court.

The offences for which people were arrested include theft, assault, burglary, sale and supply of illegal drugs, and possession of a firearm.

Eleven premises were searched in Kilkenny and numerous breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act were found.

The following actions were also taken as part of Operation Thor, Project Storm:

One man was arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to a cannabis seizure with an estimated value of €25,000

Seven people were arrested and later released with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

Two people received a Juvenile Liaison Officer via a Garda Youth Diversion Office referral

10 arrests were made on foot of active bench warrants

Three vehicles were seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994

An Garda Síochána and Kilkenny County Council conducted a joint Environmental Waste Management Checkpoint at Templemartin, Co Kilkenny.

The checkpoint was to detect any illegal waste disposal that may be in operation. During the course of this checkpoint, one offence was detected. A fixed payment notice was issued for not having a waste disposal permit on board.

As part of community engagement policing, gardaí visited four local schools and were accompanied by the Garda Mounted Unit.

A number of crime prevention checkpoints were also in place in the Castlecomer area and Kilkenny city.

Four German police officers who are visiting to observe policing in Ireland were present during the operation.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.