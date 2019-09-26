This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
34 people arrested by gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow

The offences for which people were arrested include theft, assault, and sale and supply of illegal drugs.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 3:23 PM
A Garda/Kilkenny County Council checkpoint yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána
A Garda/Kilkenny County Council checkpoint yesterday.
A Garda/Kilkenny County Council checkpoint yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána

THIRTY-FOUR PEOPLE were arrested by gardaí yesterday as part of an operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity in Kilkenny and Carlow. 

Twenty-three people were arrested in relation to crime investigations; two were charged and brought to Carlow District Court.

Twelve people were charged and bailed to appear before Kilkenny District Court.

The offences for which people were arrested include theft, assault, burglary, sale and supply of illegal drugs, and possession of a firearm.

Eleven premises were searched in Kilkenny and numerous breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act were found.

The following actions were also taken as part of Operation Thor, Project Storm:

  • One man was arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to a cannabis seizure with an estimated value of €25,000
  • Seven people were arrested and later released with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions
  • Two people received a Juvenile Liaison Officer via a Garda Youth Diversion Office referral
  • 10 arrests were made on foot of active bench warrants
  • Three vehicles were seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994

An Garda Síochána and Kilkenny County Council conducted a joint Environmental Waste Management Checkpoint at Templemartin, Co Kilkenny.

The checkpoint was to detect any illegal waste disposal that may be in operation. During the course of this checkpoint, one offence was detected. A fixed payment notice was issued for not having a waste disposal permit on board.

As part of community engagement policing, gardaí visited four local schools and were accompanied by the Garda Mounted Unit.

A number of crime prevention checkpoints were also in place in the Castlecomer area and Kilkenny city.

Four German police officers who are visiting to observe policing in Ireland were present during the operation.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

