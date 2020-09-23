Gardaí make more arrests in €50k Laois money laundering probe

GARDAÍ SAID THEY made two further arrests and carried out a number of searches as part of a money laundering investigation into the seizure of €50k in cash.

The latest arrests were made during operations carried out in Louth and north county Dublin yesterday.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested during the operation and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released with without charge and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation relates to an incident in April of this year where two women were arrested after gardaí discovered €50k in cash in their vehicle. Two women were arrested on the scene. Files have also been sent to the DPP on this matter.