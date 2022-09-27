Five men arrested in relation to serious assault in Monasterevin

The Bellyard pub in Monasterevin, where the assault occurred last month

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested following an investigation into a serious assault in Monasterevin in Kildare last month.

Gardaí said the men are all aged in their 20s.

The incident resulted in the death of 29-year-old Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in Limerick.

McCarthy had been attending a family event in Monasterevin. He was found unresponsive in Dublin Street after reports of a row involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died.

Investigations are ongoing.